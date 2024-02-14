One more held on charge of firing in bar

February 14, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Town North police on February 14 (Wednesday) arrested one more person in the case registered in connection with an alleged firing incident in a city bar.

The accused, Manu, 35, was arrested from Kalamassery. He is the fifth accused in the case. The police have so far made four arrests, while the key accused who allegedly fired the 7.62mm pistol is still on the run. Vijay, 32, Sameer, 32, and Dilshan, 34, were arrested on February 12.

The incident took place in front of Edassery Mansion Bar at Kathrikadavu on February 11 (Sunday) around 11.30 p.m. Three employees of the bar, including the manager, sustained injuries. The injured are Jithin George, 25, Sujin John, 30, and Akhil, 30. Sujin and Akhil were allegedly shot at, and the CCTV images of it had since then emerged. Sujin suffered the bullet wound in his abdomen and Akhil on his left thigh. They had since then undergone surgeries.

According to the first information report, the accused were found fighting on the road in front of the bar at which Jithin intervened and questioned them. This infuriated the accused who allegedly beat him up on seeing which Sujin and Akhil rushed to their friend’s defence. At this point, the accused brandished the pistol and fired at the latter two and fled the scene in a red hatchback car.

It was also learnt that the accused had demanded liquor after the closure time of 11 p.m. and was denied by the bar employees. Besides, it has also emerged that the accused had a previous history with the employees of the bar after being similarly turned away.

All the accused were history-sheeters in cases registered for grievous cases, including dacoity, robbery, and drug trafficking. They were also into illegal settlements, soil mining, hawala, and crimes for contract, the police said.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under Section 56(b) of the Kerala Abkari Act against the licence holder of the bar for serving liquor beyond 11 p.m. in violation of licence norms.