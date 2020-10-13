One more held in Panangad murder case

The Panangad police made yet another arrest in connection with a series of events that ended up in a gang war of sorts, leading to the death of a youngster last month.

The arrested is Praveen Raj, 33, of Cherthala. He is accused of being part of a gang that smashed and broke into a car and stole two mobile phones at Panangad on September 10.

The incident had triggered a mass brawl that also involved drug dealers and led to the alleged murder of one Fahad Hussain, 19, of Nettoor, at INTUC Junction at Nettoor three days later.

The police had already arrested seven persons in connection with the incident of breaking into the car, while another 19 had been arrested for their involvement in the alleged murder. The accused was allegedly part of a gang that had come to Panangad from Thrissur on the day of the incident. Four more of that gang remain to be arrested.

A team comprising Inspector A. Ananthalal, Sub Inspector Rigin M. Thomas, and Assistant Sub Inspector Jayaprakash made the arrest.

A team led by Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) G. Poonguzhali and Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner Jijimon had already arrested 34 persons linked to ganja trade.

Attempt to Murder

The Aluva East police arrested a person on the charge of attempt to murder.

The arrested is Vishal, 30, a resident near Cochin Bank Junction. According to the police, he was hiding at his friend’s house.

Later, the two fell apart, and the friend tried to expel him from his house, following which the accused allegedly attempted to murder him. On Monday, the police received a tip-off that the accused was somewhere near the Aluva General Hospital.

But he fled on seeing the police who successfully chased him down. He has several cases, including attempt to murder, theft, and drug-trafficking against his name at Angamaly, Edathala and Nedumbassery police stations.

A team comprising Inspector N. Suresh Kumar and Sub Inspectors Vinod R. and P.S. Suresh made the arrest.