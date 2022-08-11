Kochi

One more held in Nedumbassery abduction case

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 11, 2022 21:06 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 21:06 IST

The Nedumbassery police on Thursday arrested one more person in connection with the abduction of a man who landed at Cochin International Airport and the robbing of gold in his possession earlier this month.

Also Read
Five arrested on abduction charge; gold links suspected

The arrested is Aashif, 46, of Thalassery. The police had already arrested five persons in this connection. The gang had allegedly entrusted the accused with the sale of gold. The police also recovered 860 grams of gold from him.

A team comprising Deputy Superintendent of Police P.K. Sivankutty, Inspectors Sony Mathai and V.S. Vipin, Sub Inspector P.P. Sunny, Assistant Sub Inspector M.S. Bijeesh, and senior civil police officers Yashanth and Sandeep Balan made the arrest.

