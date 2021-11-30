One more held in murder attempt case

KOCHI

30 November 2021 22:54 IST

The Kalady police made one more arrest in connection with the attempt to murder a youngster in Mattoor.

The arrested man was identified as Lalu, 36, of Mattoor. The police have already arrested seven accused in the case. The gang allegedly assaulted the victim, Romeo, and his friend for speeding on the scooter.

Romeo sustained serious injuries behind his neck. Lalu was among the gang members who fled the scene on three scooters shortly after the incident.

A special squad formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik made the arrest. He has many cases registered against him by Nedumbasserry, Kalady, and Angamaly police.

A team led by Inspector B. Santhosh, sub inspectors B. Vipin, Sabu Peter, and P. J. Joy, assistant sub inspectors Joshy, Thomas, and Abdul Sathar, and senior civil police officers Anilkumar, Ignatius, Prince, and Siddique made the arrest.

He was produced in court and remanded.