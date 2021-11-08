One more held in murder attempt case

The North Paravur police made one more arrest in connection with a case registered for murder attempt using a sword after creating a terrorising situation by hurling a country-made bomb.

The arrested man was identified Muhammed Ashique, 25, of Karumaloor. He was nabbed from his hideout in Thrissur.

The police had already arrested four persons involved in the crime and for arranging the hideout.

A team led by Inspector Shojo Varghese, sub inspectors Prashanth P. Nair, Arun Thomas, and Salim, civil police officers Reji, Ranjith, Devashine, Baiju, Afsal, and Riyas made the arrest.