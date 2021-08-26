KochiKOCHI 26 August 2021 23:40 IST
Comments
One more held in murder attempt case
Updated: 26 August 2021 23:40 IST
The Aluva Police on Thursday arrested one more youth who was wanted in connection with an attempt to murder a person following a clash at a house where a marriage party was on.
Nadirsha, 29, of Edathala, who was absconding, was arrested from Kozhikode by a special team led by Inspector C.L. Sudheer. Earlier, the police had arrested Biju Mathew of Edathala on the charge of attempt to kill one Jithin by stabbing.
More In Kochi
Read more...