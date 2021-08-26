One more held in murder attempt case

KOCHI

26 August 2021 23:40 IST

The Aluva Police on Thursday arrested one more youth who was wanted in connection with an attempt to murder a person following a clash at a house where a marriage party was on.

Nadirsha, 29, of Edathala, who was absconding, was arrested from Kozhikode by a special team led by Inspector C.L. Sudheer. Earlier, the police had arrested Biju Mathew of Edathala on the charge of attempt to kill one Jithin by stabbing.

