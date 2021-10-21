One more held in ganja smuggling case

KOCHI

21 October 2021 22:22 IST

The Ernakulam rural police arrested one more person in connection with the smuggling in of ganja through a courier company in Kunnuvazhi in Perumbavoor.

The arrested man was identified as Ansar, 32, of Marampilly. He was nabbed by a special squad formed by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik.

The other accused had gone to Andhra Pradesh to buy ganja on the vehicle arranged by Ansar. He also stands accused of funding the purchase of ganja.

“We have expanded the probe to outside the State,” said Mr. Karthik.

About 31 kgs of ganja was eventually smuggled out of Andhra Pradesh through courier and was seized here on October 10. The police had already arrested four persons in this connection.

Held on theft charge

The Kothamangalam police arrested a man on the charge of stealing a mobile phone from a shop.

The arrested man was identified as Ashiqul Islam, 19, of Assam. He reportedly stole the mobile phone in June. He is also accused in a case related to the theft of 17 mobile phones from a shop at Ettumanur, the police said.

A team led by Inspector Basil Thomas, sub inspector Mahin Salim, and senior civil police officer M. Nishanth made the arrest.