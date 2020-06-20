One more held in film set demolition case

One more person was arrested by the police on Friday in connection with the case relating to the demolition of a film set at Kalady.

The arrested man was identified as Vishnu Prasad, 30, of Neelishwaram, the ninth accused in the case. He reportedly has criminal antecedents. The police have already arrested the key conspirator and five other accused in the case.

A special investigation team led by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) has been probing the case. The police are set to slap the accused with charges under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act. The movie set erected for the shooting of the Tovino Thomas-starrer “Minnal Murali” was ransacked by miscreants during the lockdown.