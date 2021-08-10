One more held in fake currency case

The Crime Branch probing the fake currency case in which fake bills of over ₹7.57 lakh were seized from Elanji in Piravom last month has arrested one more person.

The arrested man was identified as Renu Kumar, 54, of Mariyathuruth, Kottayam. This was the latest in addition to the seven arrests already made in the case.

The police said that the person was part of the racket and was on the run ever since it was busted.

Apart from fake currency bills of ₹500, police had also seized printing equipment from the building where they had been staying for over eight months in the guise of an event management group. The seizures were made jointly by the Ernakulam Rural Police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad.