One more held in Angamaly drug seizure case

The Ernakulam Rural police on Tuesday made one more arrest in connection with the seizure of large quantities of ganja and hashish oil from Angamaly.

The arrested was identified as Abdul Jabbar aka Ronaldo Jabbar, 40, of Karumaloor. A joint team of Angamaly and Paravoor police made the arrest.

The police had seized 11 kg of ganja and one-and-a-half kilogram of hashish oil from a car on Saturday. Muhammed Sahir of Koduvally was arrested in this connection.

According to the police, Jabbar funded the purchase of drugs from Odisha. He has over 20 cases in various police stations across the State. Sahir and accomplices used to smuggle in the contraband to Kerala and sold it. The police suspect the group to have smuggled in drugs to Kerala several times.

The arrest of two youngsters in a drive against drugs led the rural police to the rackets and subsequent arrests. Jabbar was produced before the court and remanded.

A team led by DySPs P.K. Sivankutty and S. Binu and comprising station house officers Sony Mathai and Shojo Varghese made the arrest.