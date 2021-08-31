Kochi

One more held in abduction case

The Angamaly police on Tuesday made one more arrest in connection with the alleged abduction of the general manager of a recruitment agency.

The arrested man was identified as Ashwin Raj, 23, of Kalady. He is allegedly an accused in various cases. The police had already arrested three others in the case.

Unnikrishnan, the general manager of the Valanjambalam-based Skylink International, was allegedly abducted by the gang from Angamaly on August 17. He was freed by the police within hours.

The victim had allegedly taken ₹8 lakh from three friends and relatives of the accused last year by promising them jobs abroad. The abduction was an alleged vindictive action in this connection.

A team led by Angamaly Station House Officer Sony Mathai, sub inspectors K. Ajith and Martin, senior civil police officers K.S. Vinod, Rony, Jinson, Benny, and Sani Thomas made the arrest.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2021 11:33:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/one-more-held-in-abduction-case/article36213699.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY