One more evictee dies without rehabilitation

One more evictee for the rail and road connectivity to the Vallarpadam Container Transshipment Terminal died without being rehabilitated as promised.

Sreedeviyamma, 81, who was evicted from Manjummal, died of COVID-19. She was living at her daughter’s place. Ignoring her ill health, she had been in the forefront of protests demanding that the rehabilitation plot allocated to her at Thuthiyoor be made inhabitable.

She kept knocking on the doors of various authorities. Though the successive District Collectors promised to meet her just demands, it never materialised.


