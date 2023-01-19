One more eatery shut in North Paravur

January 19, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KOCHI

An eatery functioning at Circle Co-operative Union, Mookambika Road, in North Paravur was shut down on Thursday after the Health wing of the North Paravur municipality found that it was functioning without the mandatory licence issued by the civic body.

It was functioning without adhering to food safety norms prescribed for setting up such facilities. “The eatery was more like a temporary facility and hence we issued a notice asking them not to operate it in view of the violations,” said officials of the Health wing.

The team also inspected five other eateries, but found no violations. The managements of the eateries and units involved in sale and storage of food items seemed to have taken corrective measures, anticipating surprise inspections, they said.

The inspections were stepped up after nearly 70 persons who consumed food from an eatery named Majlis in North Paravur were admitted to various hospitals following suspected food poisoning on January 17.

The inspections by officials of the health wing and the Food Safety department will continue on Friday.

The civic body on Thursday sought the support of the Food Safety department to provide additional human resources to carry out regular checks at eateries.