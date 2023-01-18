ADVERTISEMENT

One more eatery closed in North Paravur

January 18, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

Outlet instructed not to reopen until further notice

The Hindu Bureau

The Health wing of the North Paravur Municipality seized stale food from Kumbari eatery on Wednesday.

The outlet has been told not to reopen till further notice. The inspection was held in the morning as a follow-up of the Tuesday’s incident when about 70 persons who consumed food from Majlis eatery in North Paravur fell ill following suspected food poisoning.

The seized food items included cooked al-fahm that was stored in the freezer. The food item was cooked on Tuesday and the remaining portion was kept in the freezer. The salad given as accompaniment to the Arabian dish was also seized. It was also prepared on Tuesday and the left over portion was kept in a container in the open.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The officials of the Health wing destroyed the stale food and issued a notice to the owner stating that the eatery should not be open until further notice. The municipality authorities said that they were planning to file a police complaint against the management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

food safety

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US