One more eatery closed in North Paravur

January 18, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Health wing of the North Paravur Municipality seized stale food from Kumbari eatery on Wednesday.

The outlet has been told not to reopen till further notice. The inspection was held in the morning as a follow-up of the Tuesday’s incident when about 70 persons who consumed food from Majlis eatery in North Paravur fell ill following suspected food poisoning.

The seized food items included cooked al-fahm that was stored in the freezer. The food item was cooked on Tuesday and the remaining portion was kept in the freezer. The salad given as accompaniment to the Arabian dish was also seized. It was also prepared on Tuesday and the left over portion was kept in a container in the open.

The officials of the Health wing destroyed the stale food and issued a notice to the owner stating that the eatery should not be open until further notice. The municipality authorities said that they were planning to file a police complaint against the management.