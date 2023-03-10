ADVERTISEMENT

One more arrested under KAAPA in Ernakulam

March 10, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police on Friday arrested a man accused of being a habitual offender under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

The arrested was identified as Suresh aka Dracula Suresh, 40, of Aikkaranadu. Cases of attempt to murder, theft, and drug peddling have been registered against him by Puthencruz, Muvattupuzha, Kunnathunadu, Aluva, and Central police.

He was imprisoned for a year and sent to Viyyur Central Jail. This was based on the report of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar as part of the ongoing Operation Dark Hunt against criminal elements.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment under KAAPA in December 2021. After completing the prison term, he was accused in a theft case registered by the Aluva police and attempt to murder case registered by the Central police in last September and November respectively. Following this, KAAPA was yet again revoked against him.

The Rural police had arrested two persons under KAAPA on Thursday. This has taken the number of persons arrested under KAAPA as part of Operation Dark Hunt to 70 and those exiled to 49.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US