Three more arrested in murder case

August 21, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kunnathunadu police have arrested three more persons in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a rubber plantation at Nellad last week.

The arrested were identified as Muhammad Mofoor Ali, 31, of Assam, Eldhose, 53, of Ramamangalam and son Basil, 19. The police had earlier arrested the key accused, Saju Paulose, 60, of Ramamangalam. The co-accused Eldhose was the brother of the key accused Paulose. He was arrested on charge of destroying evidence while his son was held for helping the accused go into hiding.

The victim was identified as Eldhose of Airapuram. According to the police, the key accused and Ali had brought the victim to the plantation and beaten him to death. Paulose’s son was alleged killed a year ago. The accused reportedly confessed to the police that had he killed Eldhose for cheating him after promising to identify his son’s murderer. Financial transactions could have taken place between the two, said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eldhose was taken to the plantation in an autorickshaw and allegedly murdered on August 18. The body was found by plantation workers the next day. The police were able to nab the accused within hours.

Ali was nabbed from an abandoned house at Keezhillam. He used to work at the house of Paulose’s brother. The police collected evidence by taking the accused to the crime scene.

While the three accused were remanded to Muvattupuzha sub jail, the 19-year-old was sent to Borstal school.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.