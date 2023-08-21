One more arrested in murder case

August 21, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kunnathunadu police have arrested one more person in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in a rubber plantation at Nellad last week.

The arrested is Muhammad Mofoor Ali, 31, of Assam. The police had arrested the key accused, Saju Paulose, 60, of Ramamangalam. The victim was identified as Eldhose of Airapuram.

According to the police, the two accused had brought the victim to the plantation and beaten him to death. Paulose’s son was alleged killed a year ago. The accused reportedly confessed to the police that had he killed Eldhose for cheating him after promising to identify his son’s murderer. Financial transactions could have taken place between the two, said the police.

Eldhose was taken to the plantation in an autorickshaw and allegedly murdered on August 18. The body was found by plantation workers the next day. The police were able to nab the accused within hours.

Ali was nabbed from an abandoned house at Keezhillam. He used to work at the house of Paulose’s brother. The police collected evidence by taking the accused to the crime scene.