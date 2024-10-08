One more arrested in Maradu NDPS case, released on bail

The Kochi City police have made one more arrest in connection with the case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in which two persons, including alleged gangster Omprakash, were arrested by the Maradu police on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested is Binu Joseph of Elamakkara. He was taken into custody on Monday evening after the police detected his presence at a premium hotel in Kundannoor from where the other accused – Shihas and Omprakash – were arrested. His arrest was recorded after a detailed interrogation.

“Binu was found to have made arrangements for a party involving drugs and alcohol at the hotel,” claimed police sources. He has since been released on bail. Shihas, 55, of Kottarakkara in Kollam, and Omprakash, of Valiyathura in Thiruvananthapuram, were granted bail by the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate on Monday dismissing the police plea for their custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remand report of the police had claimed that actors Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin were among the 20 persons who had visited the accused in their rooms. “We will be recording the statement of not just those from the film sector but all who have visited the accused at the hotel,” said K.S. Sudarshan, Deputy Commissioner (Law & Order and Traffic), Kochi City, who further confirmed that Omprakash, an accused in 30-odd cases, was in no way connected with an international artiste’s concert held in Bolgatty on Sunday.

The police said they had seized a zip cover that contained residues of a white powder, reportedly cocaine, and four litres of foreign liquor in eight bottles from the room of Shihas.

The accused had booked three rooms in the hotel. However, the rooms were booked by one Bobby Chalapathy, said the remand report. The police had sought the custodial interrogation of the accused on the ground to inquire more about Chalapathy, find the source of the drug and whether more drugs had been stored elsewhere.

The remand report said the arrests were made based on intelligence reports that the accused were into smuggling in cocaine from abroad and selling it in Ernakulam and other districts for DJ parties. They had been in Kochi multiple times before they managed to evade the police and Omprakash used to book hotel rooms in the name of others, the remand report said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.