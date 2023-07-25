One more arrested for alleged human trafficking through Kochi airport

July 25, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural Crime Branch made one more arrest in a case registered over an alleged human trafficking attempt through the Kochi airport.

The arrested is Muhammed Haneeba, 42, of Tiruchirappalli of Tamil Nadu. Two accused had already been arrested in the case registered for the alleged attempt to smuggle out seven women from Tamil Nadu through the Kochi airport on July 17 last year.

A probe was under way under the supervision of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar when the accused who had gone into hiding was arrested from Tiruchirappalli.

The racket allegedly targeted illiterate and financially backward women from villages in Tamil Nadu by luring them with passport, visa, ticket, and medical check-up free of cost. The victims used to come to the airport with visit visas to Dubai and then their passports were attached with pages stamped with Kuwait visa.

The accused used this ploy since it was tough for illiterate women to get entry to Kuwait. On reaching Kuwait, they were allegedly handed over to the agent concerned. Women aged between 30 and 40 years were taken to Kuwait on the pretext of being engaged as domestic helps.

A team led by DySP V. Rajeev and comprising sub inspectors Santhosh Baby and N. Sabu, assistant sub inspector E.B. Sunil Kumar and senior civil police officers P.R. Sreeraj and N.S. Sudheesh made the arrest.

