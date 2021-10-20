One more arrested in gold theft case

KOCHI

20 October 2021 17:54 IST

The Chengamanad police arrested one more person in connection with the theft of cash and gold ornaments from a doctor’s house back in February, 2019.

The arrested is Bhagavathi, 47, from Theni. He was nabbed from Kodungalloor in Thrissur district. The police had already arrested co-accused Sundararaj and Jaison. The accused are charged with forcing their way into the house and stealing 57 sovereigns of gold ornaments, a diamond necklace worth around ₹1.50 lakh, and ₹79,000 after threatening to kill the doctor’s wife.

The accused were in hiding at different places before they were nabbed by a special squad formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik. A team led by Inspector S.M. Pradeep Kumar, Sub Inspector P.J. Kuriakose, and Assistant Sub Inspectors Sinu Mon and K.U. Shine made the arrest.

Advertising

Advertising