Kochi

One more arrested in gold theft case

The Chengamanad police arrested one more person in connection with the theft of cash and gold ornaments from a doctor’s house back in February, 2019.

The arrested is Bhagavathi, 47, from Theni. He was nabbed from Kodungalloor in Thrissur district. The police had already arrested co-accused Sundararaj and Jaison. The accused are charged with forcing their way into the house and stealing 57 sovereigns of gold ornaments, a diamond necklace worth around ₹1.50 lakh, and ₹79,000 after threatening to kill the doctor’s wife.

The accused were in hiding at different places before they were nabbed by a special squad formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik. A team led by Inspector S.M. Pradeep Kumar, Sub Inspector P.J. Kuriakose, and Assistant Sub Inspectors Sinu Mon and K.U. Shine made the arrest.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2021 5:56:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/one-more-arrested-in-gold-theft-case/article37091396.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY