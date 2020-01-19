One more arrested in gold heist case

The Crime Branch (CB) made a third arrest in quick succession in connection with the heist of around 20 kg of gold valued at ₹6 crore from Binanipuram in May last year.

The arrested is Jamal, 40, of Thodupuzha. He was charged with disposing of the stolen gold. Jamal is the third person to be arrested by the investigation agency in the last four days on similar charges.

The alleged robbery took place on the night of May 9 last year when the car transporting 20 kg of gold to be refined and enhanced in purity came under attack from two motorcycle-borne assailants after it halted for the security guard near the gate at CGR Metalloys Private Limited at Binanipuram.

According to CB sources, Jamal was an accomplice of Ajmal, 36, of Madakkathanam near Muvattupuzha, one of the two who were arrested on the charge of disposing of over 2 kg of the stolen gold to jewellery outlets near Kottayam. Jamal will be produced before the magistrate on Sunday.