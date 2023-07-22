One more arrested in ganja smuggling case

July 22, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

More than 10 months after a consignment of over 79 kg of ganja was seized while being smuggled in a lorry, the Excise Crime Branch arrested one more accused in the case on Saturday.

The arrested is Abdul Nizar, 39, of Thodupuzha in Idukki district. He had been absconding and hiding outside the country since the seizure and was arrested from the Kochi airport on his return on Friday. He was since then produced before the Muvattupuzha Judicial First Class Magistrate and sent to the Muvattupuzha sub jail.

The Excise had issued a lookout circular against him. Emigration officials detained him at the airport and handed him over to a team led by Excise Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner Maju T.M.

“He was the fifth accused in the case. He used to fund the smuggling of ganja and directed carriers from abroad,” said Excise sources.

The central zone special squad of the Excise Commissioner had made the seizure on September 10 last year. Four out of the seven accused were arrested alongside the seizure. The chargesheet against the arrested was also filed in the court in time. Hunt was on for the sixth and the seventh accused in the case.

Though the case was registered by the Muvattupuzha Excise range, the Excise Commissioner had later handed over the case to the Excise Crime Branch considering the inter-State manifestations.

“The racket is suspected to be involved in frequent smuggling. They used to source ganja at wholesale price from Andhra Pradesh and smuggle it in to Kerala,” Excise sources said.

Ernakulam rural had witnessed a spurt in smuggling of ganja and other drugs over the last couple of years.

A team comprising Preventive Officer Babu V., Civil Excise officers Jishnu A., Shiju V.G., and Jitheeh B. along with Excise driver Shiju George made the arrest.