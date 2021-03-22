One more arrested in ganja smuggling case

The Ernakulam rural police on Monday arrested a more person who is allegedly connected to the drug racket involved in smuggling in ganja from Andhra Pradesh.

The arrested man was identified as Rajeev aka Pothu Rajeev, 39, of Thodupuzha. A special investigation squad formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik arrested him in connection with the seizure of 40 kg of ganja from a rented house at Kalloorkkad in November last.

Police had already arrested 10 persons in connection with the case. The gang used to source ganja from the tribal belt in Andhra Pradesh where Maoists operate and smuggle it in to Kerala. The police said that they used to smuggle 100 kg to 200 kg of ganja to Kerala.

The ganja bought for ₹3,000 a kg was sold here for up to ₹20,000. The contraband was smuggled in concealed consignments of 2 kgs each in secret chambers in vehicles.

Rajeev, an expert driver, used to smuggle out the contraband for which he was paid ₹70,000 for each trip. He has several criminal cases against him at various police stations.