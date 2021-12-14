One more arrested in ganja case

Accused allegedly financed smuggling activities of racket

The Ernakulam rural police on Monday arrested one more person in connection with the seizure of around 225 kgs of ganja from Karukutty in Angamaly last month.

The arrested was identified as Muneer aka Kaattaalan Muneer, 30, of Nooranad, Alapuzha.

A special investigation team formed by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthick to probe the case nabbed the accused from Nooranad.

The police had arrested three persons, including a couple, with the huge cache of drugs hidden inside two cars on November 8.

They are still in judicial custody.

According to the investigators, Muneer was the financier of the racket and had funded the other accused on multiple occasions to procure ganja.

The accused used to communicate among each other over social media of which the police had reportedly collected the details.

Muneer had gone into hiding soon after the smuggling bid was foiled by the police and his accomplices were arrested.

The police had concluded that the accused were attempting to smuggle the contraband procured from Paderu in Andhra Pradesh when they were nabbed. The consignment was found packed in 123 tightly sealed packages.

The accused reportedly used to hand over their vehicles to ganja dealers in Andhra Pradesh along deserted stretches of the highway and the dealers would return them stuffed with the contraband. They had reportedly used two cars in the hope that ganja in at least one car could sneak in if the other was to be intercepted.

The investigation team had taken the accused to Andhra Pradesh as part of the evidence collection. All three accused, who were arrested earlier, are still in judicial custody. Mr. Karthick said that a thorough investigation was on about the financial dealings of the accused Muneer.

The team comprised the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Task Force, Narcotic Cell DySP Zakariya Mathew, sub inspectors T.M. Soofi and M.G. Vincent and assistant sub inspectors Anto and Devassy.