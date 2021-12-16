One more arrested in gang rape case

KOCHI

The city police on Wednesday arrested one more accused in the case related to the alleged gang rape of an aspiring model. The arrested man was identified as Shemeer, 46, of Palluruthy. He is the third accused in the case. The man was on the run ever since a case was registered by the Infopark police after the survivor lodged a complaint. The police had already arrested the other accused in the case.

The police case is that the accused allegedly gang raped the woman at a lodge in Edachira after spiking her drinks with sedatives. The survivor from Malappuram had come to Kakkanad reportedly for a modelling assignment. The accused previously arrested were identified as Muhammed Ajmal, 28, of Thoppumpady, and Sunil Kumar, 33, of Alapuzha. Reportedly, the survivor knew Sunil Kumar, who had arranged her accommodation. According to the police, with the knowledge of the lodge owner, the accused gang raped the woman.

The accused allegedly recorded the visuals of the assault and abused her again by blackmailing her with the videos. She was also allegedly locked up in one of the rooms in the lodge.

The assault allegedly took place from December 1 to December 3, sources said.