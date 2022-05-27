One more arrested in fake video case

Police on the lookout for those who made video using fake ids

The Kochi City police have arrested one more person in connection with the alleged circulation of a fake video against Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Dr. Jo Joseph in the Thrikkakara bypoll.

The arrested is Muhammed Abdul Shukkoor, 50, of Palakkad. The Thrikkakara police had arrested Sivadasan, 41, of Alathoor in Palakkad, on Thursday night. The LDF had lodged a complaint with the Thrikkakara police, and Mr. Joseph’s wife Daya Pascal had come down heavily on the alleged demeaning campaign by political rivals. Both Sivadasan and Adbul Shukkoor are affiliated to the Congress, according to the police.

“More people are involved in the case. Those arrested are those who shared or commented on the post on social media. We are on the lookout for the ones who made the video using fake ids,” said C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

The ones who created and posted the video and those who made the initial comments on it had done so using fake profiles, which were since then deleted. The police have a tough task on hand, with the accused eliminating the digital footprints of their unlawful action.