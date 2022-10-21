One more arrested in camera theft case in Kochi

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 21, 2022 21:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central police have arrested the last absconding accused in the case registered in connection with the alleged theft of cameras and related equipment worth lakhs of rupees.

Sethu Raj, 54, of Cherthala was arrested from Kakkathuruth island in Aroor. The police had already arrested the other three accused — Muhammed Shameer aka Titanic Biju, 42, Sulfikkar N.S., 32, and Naufal P.N., 27.

The alleged incident took place between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on August 4. The accused had allegedly stolen 250-odd cameras, lens, and related equipment from a shop on Convent Road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Naufal had received the four bags containing the stolen items from the other three and stored in his own car. The police had arrested two accused within two days of the theft and fully recovered the stolen items. The first accused, Shameer, was arrested a fortnight ago. The accused had other cases against their names.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A team led by Inspector S. Vijayasankar and comprising Principal Sub Inspector Akhil K.P., Assistant Sub Inspector Shaji, and senior civil police officers Aneesh, Ignatius Shihab, and Vinod Sajimon made the arrest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app