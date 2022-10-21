One more arrested in camera theft case in Kochi

The Central police have arrested the last absconding accused in the case registered in connection with the alleged theft of cameras and related equipment worth lakhs of rupees.

Sethu Raj, 54, of Cherthala was arrested from Kakkathuruth island in Aroor. The police had already arrested the other three accused — Muhammed Shameer aka Titanic Biju, 42, Sulfikkar N.S., 32, and Naufal P.N., 27.

The alleged incident took place between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on August 4. The accused had allegedly stolen 250-odd cameras, lens, and related equipment from a shop on Convent Road.

Naufal had received the four bags containing the stolen items from the other three and stored in his own car. The police had arrested two accused within two days of the theft and fully recovered the stolen items. The first accused, Shameer, was arrested a fortnight ago. The accused had other cases against their names.

A team led by Inspector S. Vijayasankar and comprising Principal Sub Inspector Akhil K.P., Assistant Sub Inspector Shaji, and senior civil police officers Aneesh, Ignatius Shihab, and Vinod Sajimon made the arrest.