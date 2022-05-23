One more arrested in bike theft case in Kochi

A special squad of the Mattancherry police on Monday arrested one more person in connection with the serial thefts of a particular brand of premium motorcycles and recovered three stolen vehicles.

Damodar, 30, of Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu is accused of regularly buying stolen motorcycles from Shiras of Fort Kochi who had already been arrested in connection with the alleged inter-State vehicle theft racket. So far, three persons have been arrested in the case.

The police recovered two motorcycles stolen from the Fort Kochi police station limits and one from the Mattancherry police station limits. The accused used to take the stolen motorcycles across the border and sell them in Tamil Nadu.

Mattancherry Assistant Commissioner of Police V.G. Raveendranath has formed a squad to probe the serial thefts in West Kochi. A team comprising Sub Inspectors K.R. Rupesh and Madhusoodhanan M.P., senior civil police officers Meghanadhan, Edwin Rose, and Aneesh K.T, and civil police officer Aneesh K.A. made the arrest.

Drug seizure

The Mattancherry police arrested two youngsters with 95 grams of amphetamine. Muhammed Irfan, 19, and Shahul Hameed, 20, both residents of Mattancherry, were intercepted during a vehicle check.

According to the police, Irfan, a first year degree student in Bengaluru, sourced the drug for retail sale here. A team led by Fort Kochi Principal Sub Inspector K.A. Santhoshmon and comprising Inspector Ajayakumar, senior civil police officer Arun K., and civil police officer Jibin made the arrest.