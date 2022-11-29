One more arrested in abduction case

November 29, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Perumbavoor police have made one more arrest in connection with a case related to alleged waylaying and abduction near Thiruvairanikulam.

The arrested is Rajeeh, 34, of Kottapuram. The police had already arrested two other persons in the case. The incident occurred on October 29.

According to the police, a resident of Thandekkad was intercepted and abducted while travelling in a car by the accused who came in another vehicle, out of personal vendetta. Two of the accused were arrested on the same day. Rajeesh was picked up from Alangad on Monday.

A team led by Inspector R. Ranjith, Sub Inspectors Rinse M. Thomas, Greeshma Chandran, and P.M. Shaji, Assistant Sub Inspectors Shibu Mathew and Salim, and senior civil police officers Abdul Manaf and T.S. Aneesh made the arrest

Assault charge

The Vadakkekara police arrested a man on charge of assault for declining a smoke. The arrested is Sreevishnu, 27, of Manakkodam. The alleged incident took place during a house warming ceremony when he had asked one Sudheer for a smoke who declined it.

According to the police, it did not go down well with the accused who followed and allegedly attacked him with a stick. The victim was left with a fractured leg and a bashed-up face.

A team led by Inspector V.C. Suraj, Sub Inspector M.S. Shery, and civil police officers Mirash, Sebastian, and Swapna made the arrest.

