One more arrested in abduction case in Aluva

January 05, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Kochi

Mujeeb, the key accused, had allegedly given contract for the crime with the aim of stealing a tobacco consignment to sell it along with the car

The Hindu Bureau

The Aluva police arrested one more person in connection with a case of alleged abduction of a driver and stealing the car he was driving.

Muhammed Muhsin, 28, of Mannarkadu is the fifth accused in the case. He was produced in court and remanded. So far, 13 persons have been arrested in the case.

The alleged incident took place at Companypady near Aluva on March 31. Mujeeb, the key accused, had allegedly given contract for the crime with the aim of stealing a tobacco consignment to sell it along with the car. He has a similar case registered against him by the Nedumbassery police.

A team led by Inspector L. Anilkumar, Sub Inspectors C.R. Haridas, V.L. Anand, and K.P. Johny, and civil police officers Mahin Shah, Abubacker, Muhammed Ameer, H. Harris, and K.M. Manoj made the arrest.

