HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One more arrested in abduction case in Aluva

Mujeeb, the key accused, had allegedly given contract for the crime with the aim of stealing a tobacco consignment to sell it along with the car

January 05, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

The Aluva police arrested one more person in connection with a case of alleged abduction of a driver and stealing the car he was driving.

Muhammed Muhsin, 28, of Mannarkadu is the fifth accused in the case. He was produced in court and remanded. So far, 13 persons have been arrested in the case.

The alleged incident took place at Companypady near Aluva on March 31. Mujeeb, the key accused, had allegedly given contract for the crime with the aim of stealing a tobacco consignment to sell it along with the car. He has a similar case registered against him by the Nedumbassery police.

A team led by Inspector L. Anilkumar, Sub Inspectors C.R. Haridas, V.L. Anand, and K.P. Johny, and civil police officers Mahin Shah, Abubacker, Muhammed Ameer, H. Harris, and K.M. Manoj made the arrest.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.