One more accused in Nettoor youth’s murder arrested

The Panangad police arrested one more person in connection with the murder of a youngster in a mass brawl involving those connected with dealing in ganja in September.

The arrested person was identified as Anand Murugan aka Kichu, 23, of Maradu. He is the 17th accused in the case in connection with which the police have already made multiple arrests.

Fahadh Hussain, 19, of Nettoor was grievously injured in the brawl at INTUC Junction near Nettoor on the night on September 13. He died of his injuries the next day.

The police said that the arrested had delivered 4 kgs of ganja to one Shruthy involved in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act case and whose arrest and subsequent release had triggered the chain of events leading up to the alleged killing of the youngster.

The arrested is also accused of stocking ganja in a flat where the first accused Nidhin, fourth accused Jaison, and 18th accused Anila Mathew had stayed.

The police said that the arrested had been absconding since the incident and flitting between a resort at Anachal in Idukki and a relative’s house at Nedumbasserry. He was produced in court and remanded.

A team led by Panangad Station House Officer A. Ananthalal arrested the accused.