One more accused in gang-rape case arrested

The city police on Wednesday arrested one of the prime accused in the case related to the alleged gang-rape of an aspiring model.

Mohammed Ajmal, 28, of Thoppumpady had been on the run ever since the case was registered after the victim lodged a complaint.

One of the accused had already been arrested shortly after the incident, and a hunt was on for the remaining accused, including the owner of the lodge, a woman, where the alleged rape had taken place.

The Infopark police had registered a case based on the survivor’s complaint. The police also recorded a detailed statement of the victim and sealed off the rooms of the lodge.

The accused previously arrested was identified as Sunil Kumar, 33, of Alappuzha, while the police have identified the absconding ones as Christeena and Shameer.

The police case is that the accused had allegedly gang-raped the woman at the lodge at Edachira after lacing her drinks with sedatives. The woman from Malappuram had come to Kakkanad reportedly for a modelling assignment.

The victim reportedly knew Salim Kumar who had arranged her accommodation. According to the police, he then with the knowledge of the lodge owner gang-raped the woman along with the co-accused.

The accused allegedly recorded the visuals of the assault and abused her again by blackmailing her with the videos. She was also allegedly locked up in one of the rooms at the lodge.

The assault allegedly took place from December 1 to December 3, sources said.

The police have intensified hunt for the absconding accused.