One killed, two injured as car rams parked lorry in Aluva

October 26, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was killed and two others injured, one critically, after their car rammed a parked lorry from behind on the national highway at Ambattukavu near Aluva on Thursday around 6.30 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Krishnakumar, 45, of Thiruvananthapuram. He was seated on the passenger seat in the front and died on the spot.

Vinod, 42, who drove the car, and Suresh Kumar, 49, seated in the back, were the ones who were injured. Suresh Kumar’s condition is critical.

Reportedly, the driver dozed off leading to the accident. The driver was spared thanks to the air bag according to Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

They were returning after dropping Krishnakumar’s son at an entrance coaching centre in Thrissur. The car was reduced to rubble under the impact of the collision. The lorry also moved a few metres ahead under the impact.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel had to break into the car to pull out the trapped passengers.

