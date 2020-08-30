One killed, six injured in road accident in Kochi

Truck jumps signal, causing mishap at Cheranallor Junction on Saturday

A motorcycle-borne youngster was fatally mowed down by a speeding truck that jumped the signal and collided with a slew of vehicles at Cheranalloor Junction along Container Terminal Road near here on Saturday around 2.30 pm. Six others, one critically, were injured in the accident.

The deceased was identified as K.M. Amal, 26, of North Paravur. Though he was rushed to a nearby private hospital, he succumbed to injuries shortly. The critically injured person was identified as Manikantan, driver of an SUV that was also involved in the accident.

According to the police, the truck headed from Kalamassery to Ernakulam caused the accident after it jumped the signal. After fatally mowing down the motorcyclist, the truck rammed the SUV and dragged it along to hit other vehicles before turning on its side. The occupants of the SUV and the motorcyclist were headed in the direction of Edappally from Varappuzha after being cleared by the green signal. A video footage of the accident has since emerged showing the truck speeding along and hitting the vehicles.

“The motorcyclist was thrown off the vehicle after being knocked down. Both the lorry and the SUV fell on their side under the impact of the collision,” said K.R. Rupesh, Sub Inspector, Cheranalloor.

The hospital authorities said the critically injured person remained admitted in the ICU with head injuries and was on ventilator support. Efforts to revive the victim proved futile, as he succumbed to injuries shortly after being brought in, said hospital sources. Among the other injured were the driver and cleaner of the truck as well.

The Cheranalloor police have registered a case, invoking IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). The truck was towed away from the scene and seized by the police. Traffic through the junction which was disrupted following the accident was soon restored.