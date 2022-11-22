  1. EPaper
One killed, six injured in accident near Muvattupuzha

November 22, 2022 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

One person was killed and five others were injured when the car in which they were travelling overturned near Muvattupuzha on Tuesday around 9 a.m.

All the six occupants were students. The deceased was identified as Ayush, 19, of Puthencruz. The incident happened at Hostel Junction on the Muvattupuzha-Thodupuzha route.

The car reportedly went out of control and rammed a tree. The vehicle was reduced to a rubble, and firefighters had to break it open to take the occupants to hospital.

Two youths who sustained serious injuries were rushed to the Kolenchery medical college hospital, while the other three were taken to a hospital in Muvattupuzha, the police said. The Muvattupuzha police have registered a case.

