One killed, four injured in blast on Kinfra Park campus

September 19, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - KOCHI

A worker was killed and four others were injured in a blast within the compound of the factory of Nita Gelatin India Limited on Kinfra campus at Edachira near Kakkanad on Tuesday around 8 p.m.

The deceased was identified as Rajan Morangu, 30, of Mohali in Punjab. The injured were identified as Najeeb, 48, of Edappally, Saneesh, 37, of Thoppil in Thrikkakara, Pankaj, 36, and Kaushuve, 36, both residents of Assam. All happened to pass by the site when the blast occurred.

Najeeb and Saneesh reportedly suffered from internal abdomen bleeding and were admitted for surgery at a private hospital near Kakkanad. The other two had fractures. Reportedly, around 25 workers were inside the factory at the time of the incident.

The blast was marked with a loud sound that alerted the Infopark police in the neighbourhood. The police in turn alerted the Thrikkakara Fire and Rescue Services. By the time the Fire and Rescue personnel arrived, the fire had been doused and the injured taken to hospital. Only the body of the deceased was at the site.

“Since it was dark, we could not make out what caused the blast that had taken place outside the factory,” said the Fire and Rescue Services sources.

According to company officials, the blast had occurred on a pile of empty cans. “Since the factory does not use any combustible chemical, the reason for the blast could be verified only after a detailed examination,” company sources said.

A. Akbar, District Police Chief (Kochi City) confirmed that the blast indeed occurred among the empty cans. Asked whether there was anything suspicious about the blast, he said that a detailed examination of the blast site would be conducted on Wednesday. “Only after the examination, including by forensic experts, could we reach any conclusion,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Infopark police have registered a case. Steps have been taken to collect the CCTV footage from the plant as part of the probe.