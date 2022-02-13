One killed as car rams into tea shop near Aluva

Vehicle was reportedly driven by a teenager

Vehicle was reportedly driven by a teenager

A 62-year-old man died and three persons were injured after a car reportedly driven by a teenager rammed into a tea shop at Muttom near Aluva on Sunday.

The Aluva police said Becker of Nochima was drinking tea when the car rammed into the shop. Becker was a worker at the Railway goods shed at Kalamassery.

There were a total of five people in the car and they have been detained. It has to be ascertained who was behind the wheel when the accident occurred. The three people who suffered injuries were discharged from hospital after being given first aid, said the police.

Motor Vehicles department officials said preliminary probe suggested that the car was taken on rent. A detailed probe will be launched on Monday.