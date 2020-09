KOCHI

02 September 2020 23:55 IST

The Chottanikkara police arrested a man with 3 litres of country liquor and equipment used for illicit brewing on Wednesday.

The arrested is Davis, 47, of Kanakamala. The police said he lived in a rented flat at Thiruvaniyur where he allegedly brewed liquor.

He was moved to the detention centre after the customary COVID-19 test.

