Kochi

One held with country liquor

The Chottanikkara police arrested a man with 3 litres of country liquor and equipment used for illicit brewing on Wednesday.

The arrested is Davis, 47, of Kanakamala. The police said he lived in a rented flat at Thiruvaniyur where he allegedly brewed liquor.

He was moved to the detention centre after the customary COVID-19 test.

