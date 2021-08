KOCHI

05 August 2021 00:00 IST

The Aluva West Police have arrested a man with 7 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor.

The arrested man was identified as Sinoj, 42, of Neerikkod. He was nabbed by the police after chasing him down while allegedly moving the alcohol in an autorickshaw for sale. The vehicle was also taken into custody.

