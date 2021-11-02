One held on charge of vandalising actor’s car

KOCHI

02 November 2021 22:37 IST

The Maradu police on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with the case registered for vandalising the car of actor Joju George during a blockade organised by the Ernakulam District Congress Committee in protest against the rising fuel prices at Vyttila on Monday.

The arrested man was identified as Joseph, a Congress party worker from Vyttila. He was among the seven persons, including former Mayor Tony Chammany, booked in the case.

The police said that Joseph broke the rear wind-shield of the actor’s car, in the process suffering an injury to his hand. The blood stains on the broken wind-shield led the police to assume that the person involved had sustained an injury.

This eventually led to the arrest of Joseph, who had an injury on his hand. His blood sample has been collected to verify whether it matches the bloodstains on the wind-shield.

The police are expected to make more arrests in the case.