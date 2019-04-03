One held on charge of motorcycle theft

The Town North police on Tuesday arrested a person on the charge of stealing a premium bike from a hostel near the CBI office.

The accused was identified as Vishal, 19, of Aluva. According to the police, the accused was an inmate of an orphanage in Aluva and heleft the place at the age of 18. He did a variety of jobs, and was arrested in a drug case later in Perinthalmanna.

In Kochi, he worked as a delivery boy of a food aggregator. It was then he stole the motorcycle of a roommate and fled the place.

The police traced him to Thiroorangadi with the help of the Cyber Police.

He was arrested with the help of the police there.