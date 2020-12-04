One held on charge of job fraud

The Central police on Friday arrested a person on the charge of cheating job aspirants across the State of lakhs of rupees by promising them job visas.

The arrested man was identified as Shihab, 29, of Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad. He used to run a firm, C4 Carrier Infinity Unity Pvt Ltd, on M.G. Road since 2015 offering student visa and other education-related services.

However, since last year, the accused started collecting money from many job aspirants by promising job visas to Denmark, Norway, and Canada without any requisite licences. The victims realised that they had been cheated when the accused repeatedly failed the promises. Following this, they started lodging petitions in their respective police stations.

The accused used to run branches at Kacheripady in Kochi, Thrissur, and Sulthan Bathery. Cases have been registered against him in all these places. The Central police alone have registered nine cases.

The accused sneaked out of the State as soon as he came to know about the police cases and was in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai, the police said.