One held on attempt to murder charge

The Kodanad police on Thursday arrested a man on the charge of attempting to murder an accused in multiple cases.

The arrested man was identified as Velayudhan, 49, of Kottapady. He was booked for assaulting one Linto, 24, of Kombanad. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in front of an abattoir at Aymuri Junction.

The accused allegedly hacked the victim using a knife from the abattoir at the end of a heated argument. The victim, who had been slapped with charges under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act, continues to undergo treatment at a hospital in Aluva.

The accused was arrested within hours of the incident by a team led by the Assistant Superintendent of Police Anuj Palival and comprising Station House Officer Saji Marcose, sub inspectors Pushparajan and P.V. Devassy, assistant sub inspector P.V. Thankachan, and senior civil police officer Sivanandan.