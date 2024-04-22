ADVERTISEMENT

One held in Panampilly Nagar burglary case

April 22, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - KOCHI

Valuables worth ₹1 crore stolen from the house of film director Joshiy’s son

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Police on April 21 (Sunday) arrested a person on charge of stealing valuables worth ₹1 crore from the house of film director Joshiy’s son at Panampilly Nagar.

The arrested person has been identified as Muhammed Irfan, a native of Bihar, who is said to have driven to Kochi in a car and made away with gold, diamonds, and watches from the house. He was allegedly trying to escape to Mumbai in the car when he was intercepted by the Karnataka Police, based on information given by the Kochi City police. The stolen goods have been recovered.

He was nabbed based on the CCTV visuals of the car in which he was travelling. A probe is on into whether he had local support in Kochi to commit the burglary, the police said.

