One held for murder bid

KOCHI

28 November 2021 00:07 IST

The Maradu police on Saturday arrested a man on the charge of attempt to murder.

The arrested man was identified as Anilkumar, 38, of Panangad. He is accused of stabbing one Sunil, 44, of Chottanikkara, following a row within a private bus headed to Thripunithura from Ernkaulam on Friday afternoon.

The accused allegedly harassed a woman inside the bus. The victim saw this and brought it to the notice of the conductor. This didn’t go down well with the accused, who picked a fight with the victim.

Advertising

Advertising

Following this, the conductor evicted both from the bus.

Then the accused followed the victim and then stabbed him multiple times on his neck and chest near the Vyttila metro station. His attempt to flee the scene was foiled by autorickshaw drivers in the area, who restrained him and handed him over to the Maradu police.

The accused has multiple cases for drug peddling, assault, and attack at police station at Kadavanthra, Central, and Panangad.

He was produced in court and remanded.